London, Parts Of South East England To Tighten COVID Restrictions On Wednesday - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

London, Parts of South East England to Tighten COVID Restrictions on Wednesday - Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) London and other parts of southeast England will move on Wednesday into Tier 3, the highest level of the COVID-19 alert system implemented by the UK government to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, Health Minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Monday.

"We are moving Greater London, south and west of Essex, and south of Hertfordshire into Tier 3 on Wednesday," Hancock told Parliament.

The minister said the decision, which will mean the closure of bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants and a ban on social meetings by people from different households, was made after seeing a sharp rise in the number of cases in the UK capital and other parts of England.

Hancock also said that a new variant of the virus has been identified in the UK, which might be associated with the recent rise in the spread of the virus.

"We've currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the South of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas," he said.

The minister said, however, that there is no evidence that a new variant is more likely to cause serious disease, and that the experts said it is highly unlikely that this mutation of the virus would fail to respond to the vaccines being developed.

