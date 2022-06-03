MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Metropolitan Police Service said that 12 people were arrested for attempting to break into a procession commemorating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II first ascended to the throne, commenced in the United Kingdom, with the Queen's Birthday Parade opening the feasts.

"Today we have made 12 arrests for obstruction of the highway. This follows an incident this morning where people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall," the police said on Twitter.

The media reported earlier that several offenders breached the fence during the flag-raising ceremony. Several people, holding leaflets, ran out onto the road in front of the marching orchestra. The police stepped out promptly and escorted them out of the way, with the orchestra continuing its march.

According to UK media reports, thousands of people took to London streets on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1,400 military officers and 250 horses participated in the ground part of the parade.

On this occasion, members of the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards in traditional red uniforms marched in front of 7,500-audience and another 7,000 spectators at the Queen Victoria Memorial near Buckingham Palace.

The air parade was performed by 70 aircraft, some of which flew over the city lined up in the shape of the number 70. The performance culminated with the Red Arrows air squadron painting the sky in red, white and blue colors.

Queen Elizabeth II watched the aerial part of the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with Prince Charles and other members of the royal family, the Independent newspaper reported.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum anniversary. The jubilee celebrations will last through Sunday and include a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral and the Derby at Epsom Downs. The feasts will conclude with Platinum Party at the Palace and the Big Jubilee Lunch.