London Police Arrest 13 People Following George Floyd March, At Least 2 Officers Injured

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

London Police Arrest 13 People Following George Floyd March, at Least 2 Officers Injured

The London Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced that about 13 arrests had been conducted following a recent march in the UK capital in the memory of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The London Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced that about 13 arrests had been conducted following a recent march in the UK capital in the memory of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in the United States.

At least two officers were injured � one in the scuffle on Downing Street, and the other was hit by a glass bottle, the police added.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters against racism marched through the center of London. The event went without serious incidents, except for a small brawl near the UK prime minister's residence on Downing Street.

More than 20 people were arrested during a similar march last weekend.

On May 25, Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police brutality and racism in various cities across the US and other countries.

