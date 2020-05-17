London Police Arrest 19 Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Hyde Park

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) London police broke up a rally in Hyde Park against coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, arresting 19 protesters for flouting social distancing rules, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said.

"Officers once again, took a measured approach and tried to engage the group to disperse.

They clearly had no intention of doing so, and so it did result in 19 people being arrested, and a further ten being issued with a fixed penalty notice," he said.

The United Kingdom eased coronavirus restrictions on May 13, allowing people from two households to meet in parks, but larger gatherings are not permitted.

Police said that, while most people were compliant with the guidance, a "relatively small group" in Hyde Park came together to protest in clear breach of the rules, putting themselves and others at risk of infection.