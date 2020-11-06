London Police Arrest 190 Anti-Lockdown Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Police in London arrested 190 people on Thursday for protesting against coronavirus restrictions brought in as part of the new lockdown, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

"190 is a significant amount of arrests and we have a post-incident plan in place to ensure these investigations are progressed and the suspects are brought to justice," he said on Friday.

All but one face a fixed penalty, which starts at 100 Pounds ($131) for first offenders, while one person is being investigated for a 10,000 fine, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

Twist criticized the demonstrators for putting not only their lives but also those of other Londoners and police officers at risk, saying this was "clearly unacceptable.

"

"For anyone who plans to come out over the next four weeks, it is your responsibility to ensure we all comply with the current regulations... and the small minority who deliberately refuse to abide by the rules will see enforcement action being taken," he warned.

England went into a second, month-long lockdown on Thursday afternoon as daily infection cases and deaths continued to rise nationwide. The United Kingdom has so far reported more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and 48,117 virus-related deaths.