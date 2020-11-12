UrduPoint.com
London Police Arrest 2 Men On Suspicion Of Terrorism

Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:17 PM

Two men were arrested on Thursday in Central London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, London Metropolitan Police said in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Two men were arrested on Thursday in Central London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"At approximately 00.10hrs (00:10 GMT) on Thursday, 12 November, two men seen by police officers to be acting suspiciously in a car in the Westminster area were stopped and arrested on Pall Mall by armed officers," the police said.

The two men, both aged 34 and from east London, were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, and taken to a police station in central London.

The official statement added that no firearms were discharged during the arrest and that the Police Counter Terrorism Command is in charge of the investigations.

The terror level in the UK was increased last week from "substantial" to "severe," meaning that a terrorist attack is highly likely, following terrorist attacks in Austria and France.

