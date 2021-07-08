UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Arrest 20 As Fans Celebrate England's EURO Semi-Final Victory Over Denmark

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

London Police Arrest 20 as Fans Celebrate England's EURO Semi-Final Victory Over Denmark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that the law enforcement officers had made 20 arrests following England's 2:1 victory over Denmark in the EURO 2020 semi-final.

"Following the fantastic win by England, officers were out across London patrolling and engaging with people.

There were large pockets of groups who gathered predominantly in central London, and officers remained with them," the police tweeted, adding that "20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police."

English fans took to the streets of London late on Wednesday after the national team beat Denmark at the Wembley Stadium and reached the final of a major tournament for the first time in more than half a century.

England will face Italy in the final of the European championship on Sunday, which will take place at London's iconic stadium.

Related Topics

Century Police London Italy Denmark Euro Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

26 minutes ago

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 dea ..

56 minutes ago

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.