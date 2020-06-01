London Police Arrest 23 People During Gathering in Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Police arrested 23 people in London on Sunday during a demonstration in front of the US embassy where people gathered to show solidarity with George Floyd protesters across the United States, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

"The total number of arrests following gatherings in central London today is now 23, all for various offences. They remain in police custody. The majority of those who attended have now left the area," the police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the police said that people were detained for different offenses, including "possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, obstructing a public carriageway" and violating anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Demonstrators across the US have been protesting police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis. Demonstrations in solidarity with Floyd protesters occurred also in Germany, Canada, Ireland and other countries.