UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Arrest 23 People During Gathering In Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:30 AM

London Police Arrest 23 People During Gathering in Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Police arrested 23 people in London on Sunday during a demonstration in front of the US embassy where people gathered to show solidarity with George Floyd protesters across the United States, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

"The total number of arrests following gatherings in central London today is now 23, all for various offences. They remain in police custody. The majority of those who attended have now left the area," the police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the police said that people were detained for different offenses, including "possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, obstructing a public carriageway" and violating anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Demonstrators across the US have been protesting police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis. Demonstrations in solidarity with Floyd protesters occurred also in Germany, Canada, Ireland and other countries.

Related Topics

Police Canada Died Germany London Male George Minneapolis Ireland United States May Sunday All Weapon

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

1 hour ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

2 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

2 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.