London Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge

Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) At least 30 people were arrested in London, where eco activists blocked Lambeth Bridge during their Saturday demonstration, London police said.

"Lambeth Bridge has now been re-opened. 30 arrests were made for breach of S14 conditions. We continue to take action at #Vauxhall Cross to remove protestors," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter late on Saturday.

In another update, police said that all protesters had been removed from Vauxhall Cross and that the road had reopened.

Earlier in the day, protesters from the Insulate Britain movement, which is demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate change, blocked Lambeth Bridge, demonstrating against the jailing of nine activists from the group.

Nine climate activists from the Insulate Britain movement were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for breaching a court order banning them from blocking major roads in and around London.

Insulate Britain has been staging sit-down protests on the M25 highway encircling Greater London and other major roads across England since September despite the court issuing four injunctions banning them from the roads.

Insulate Britain has claimed that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.

