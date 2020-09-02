London Police Arrest 90 People at Extinction Rebellion Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The London police said they had arrested 90 people for public order violations at the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests.

"As of 1800hrs, 90 people have been arrested for offences including breaching Public Order conditions, obstructing the highway, obstructing police and assault on an emergency worker," the police said on Twitter.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, hundreds of people gathered in front of the UK Parliament in Central London on Tuesday as the environmental group began two weeks of disruption across the United Kingdom.

XR protesters said the sit-in demonstration at Parliament Square was aimed at pressing lawmakers and the government to take direct actions on climate change.