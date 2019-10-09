London Police Arrest Almost 500 Activists Over 2 Days of Extinction Rebellion Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Nearly 500 people have been arrested in two days by London's Metropolitan Police during the mass protest against environment pollution organized by Extinction Rebellion movement, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a synchronized protest was launched by Extinction Rebellion in various major European cities, including London, with participants lying or sitting, often in tents, on the street disrupting traffic until law enforcement officers escorted them away. Today, the Metropolitan Police limited the protest to the Trafalgar square arresting anyone who ventures beyond it.

"On Monday, 7 October, 280 people were arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London ... 212 people have been arrested as of 1730hrs on Tuesday 8 October as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London," the police said in a statement.

In general, the majority of protesters are let off with a fine allowing them to return to protesting almost immediately.

In recent months Extinction Rebellion has been actively staging protests trying to bring the public's attention to the global warming, which they call the "climate emergency."