UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Arrest Almost 500 Activists Over 2 Days Of Extinction Rebellion Protests

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

London Police Arrest Almost 500 Activists Over 2 Days of Extinction Rebellion Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Nearly 500 people have been arrested in two days by London's Metropolitan Police during the mass protest against environment pollution organized by Extinction Rebellion movement, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a synchronized protest was launched by Extinction Rebellion in various major European cities, including London, with participants lying or sitting, often in tents, on the street disrupting traffic until law enforcement officers escorted them away. Today, the Metropolitan Police limited the protest to the Trafalgar square arresting anyone who ventures beyond it.

"On Monday, 7 October, 280 people were arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London ... 212 people have been arrested as of 1730hrs on Tuesday 8 October as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London," the police said in a statement.

In general, the majority of protesters are let off with a fine allowing them to return to protesting almost immediately.

In recent months Extinction Rebellion has been actively staging protests trying to bring the public's attention to the global warming, which they call the "climate emergency."

Related Topics

Protest Police Fine Traffic London October

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

2 hours ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.