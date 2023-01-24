UrduPoint.com

London Police Arrest Over 170 People During Raids In UK Capital - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:43 PM

London Police Arrest Over 170 People During Raids in UK Capital - Reports

London police arrested more than 170 people in the UK capital during a three-day raid to combat dangerous criminals, UK media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) London police arrested more than 170 people in the UK capital during a three-day raid to combat dangerous criminals, UK media reported on Tuesday.

During the operation, dubbed Pandilla, which lasted from January 17-19, the police arrested 179 suspects, seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and 5,700 Pounds ($7,000) in cash, the Evening Standard newspaper said. More than 1,200 employees of seven police forces took part in the raids, the report added.

"This operation was a joint effort between seven police forces, sharing proactive intelligence and enhancing existing relationship to target those involved in drug, gang and weapon-based violence," London Metropolitan Police superintendent Emma Gulczynski was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, and used automatic number plate recognition and intelligence to target suspected vehicles, the report said. Its goal was to tackle drug dealing, modern slavery, firearms offenses, knife possession, burglary and vehicle theft, media said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicles Vehicle London United Kingdom January Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

3 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

37 seconds ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

39 seconds ago
 SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesd ..

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

40 seconds ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

42 seconds ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.