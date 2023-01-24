London Police Arrest Over 170 People During Raids in UK Capital - Reports

London police arrested more than 170 people in the UK capital during a three-day raid to combat dangerous criminals, UK media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) London police arrested more than 170 people in the UK capital during a three-day raid to combat dangerous criminals, UK media reported on Tuesday.

During the operation, dubbed Pandilla, which lasted from January 17-19, the police arrested 179 suspects, seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and 5,700 Pounds ($7,000) in cash, the Evening Standard newspaper said. More than 1,200 employees of seven police forces took part in the raids, the report added.

"This operation was a joint effort between seven police forces, sharing proactive intelligence and enhancing existing relationship to target those involved in drug, gang and weapon-based violence," London Metropolitan Police superintendent Emma Gulczynski was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, and used automatic number plate recognition and intelligence to target suspected vehicles, the report said. Its goal was to tackle drug dealing, modern slavery, firearms offenses, knife possession, burglary and vehicle theft, media said.