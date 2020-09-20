UrduPoint.com
London Police Arrest Over 30 Demonstrators During Protest Against COVID19 Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) More than 30 arrests were made during the Saturday protest against coronavirus restrictions in London, city police said.

"A total of 32 arrests were made for offences including violent disorder, public order and assault on an emergency worker, as well under Covid Regulations. Two police officers suffered minor injuries," the Metropolitan Police said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier in the day, over 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against coronavirus restrictions. According to police, the demonstrators were encouraged to leave and to observe social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus safety precautions.

"Despite this, protesters remained in the area, putting themselves and others at risk.

Officers were met with outbreaks of violence directed towards them; the decision was therefore made by the Command Team to take action to disperse those who remained," the Metropolitan Police said.

Superintendent Emma Richards warned on Saturday that London was "in the middle of a public health crisis" and that large gatherings were putting people at risk.

On Friday, the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, expressed extreme concern over the accelerating speed at which the coronavirus had been spreading in London. According to Friday data, the number of deaths in London hospitals of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 is now 6,172.

