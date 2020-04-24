UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Arresting 100 Daily For Domestic Abuse Amid Ongoing Lockdown - Police Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:35 PM

London Police Arresting 100 Daily for Domestic Abuse Amid Ongoing Lockdown - Police Chief

London's Metropolitan Police is arresting about 100 people every day for domestic abuse incidents, a jump of 24 percent compared to last year, Superintendent Sue Williams said Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) London's Metropolitan Police is arresting about 100 people every day for domestic abuse incidents, a jump of 24 percent compared to last year, Superintendent Sue Williams said Friday.

"We are arresting about 100 people a day for domestic offenses, which I think is pretty amazing, even given all the challenges we have in London," Williams said, as quoted by ITV.

There have been two murders as a result of domestic violence since the isolation measures were put in place in the United Kingdom, according to Williams.

"Our charges and our cautions are up 24% on last year, and that's in the COVID-19 period. So, we are charging more people," Williams said, adding that quarantine measures have made it easier to apprehend offenders.

Domestic violence has become a major cause for concern as countries the world over dished out stay-at-home orders.

Related Topics

World Police London United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

26 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.