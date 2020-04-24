London Police Arresting 100 Daily for Domestic Abuse Amid Ongoing Lockdown - Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) London's Metropolitan Police is arresting about 100 people every day for domestic abuse incidents, a jump of 24 percent compared to last year, Superintendent Sue Williams said Friday.

"We are arresting about 100 people a day for domestic offenses, which I think is pretty amazing, even given all the challenges we have in London," Williams said, as quoted by ITV.

There have been two murders as a result of domestic violence since the isolation measures were put in place in the United Kingdom, according to Williams.

"Our charges and our cautions are up 24% on last year, and that's in the COVID-19 period. So, we are charging more people," Williams said, adding that quarantine measures have made it easier to apprehend offenders.

Domestic violence has become a major cause for concern as countries the world over dished out stay-at-home orders.