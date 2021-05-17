London Police Beef Up Presence in Jewish Communities After Anti-Semitic Motorcade - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday that more police patrols will be deployed in Jewish communities, synagogues and schools after an alleged pro-Palestinian motorcade was spotted during the weekend shouting and making obscene threats against Jews in the north part of the city.

"There will be an increased police presence (in Jewish neighbourhoods)," Khan told ITV�s Good Morning Britain show when asked about Sunday�s incidents that eventually led to four arrests.

The recently re-elected Labour mayor also said that he was in "regular contact" with local organizations working with the Jewish communities in London, their families and leaders.

"My message is that anybody who is the victim of race crime is please report it," Khan stressed.

A video that went viral on social media on Sunday showed a convoy of vehicles draped with Palestinian flags moving around Finchley Road and passengers from at least one of the cars yelling anti-Semitic slurs and threats through a megaphone.

Few hours later, the Metropolitan Police said that four men had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses, while the Community Security Trust, an organization that monitors the security of the Jewish community, said that the men had traveled 200 miles from the northern English city of Bradford, to attend a protest about Israel's ongoing military actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter to warn that "there is no place for antisemitism in our society" and voiced his support for the Jewish community.