London Police Call On UK Nationals To Stay Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

London Police Call on UK Nationals to Stay Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The London police called on UK nationals to comply with the government's demand and abide by the quarantine due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the British to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Emergency Covid-19 Alert | You must now stay at home - protect our NHS and save lives," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

