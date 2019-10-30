London Police Called to Commercial Venue Over Suspected 'Noxious' Chemical Spill

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) London police were called on Wednesday to a commercial venue in the government district of Westminster over reports of a possible spillage of a harmful chemical.

"Police were called at 14:22hrs [GMT] on Wednesday, 30 October, to reports of a possible noxious substance having been spilled at a commercial venue on Brompton Road," the press release read.

No injuries have been reported, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror related.

Cordons have been set up around the place as a precaution while police are trying to establish the exact nature of the chemical. The London Ambulance Service are also present.