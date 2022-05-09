UrduPoint.com

London Police Carry Out Controlled Explosions Near Westminster Abbey

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:10 PM

London police said a bomb squad carried out two controlled explosions near Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon after officers were alerted to a "suspicious vehicle" parked nearby

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) London police said a bomb squad carried out two controlled explosions near Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon after officers were alerted to a "suspicious vehicle" parked nearby.

"Two controlled explosions were carried out close to Westminster Abbey.

The incident was stood down at about 5pm," City of Westminster Police said.

The area stretching from Trafalgar Square to Westminster Abbey was cordoned off as emergency services were called to respond to the bomb threat. Roads have now been reopened.

