London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue With Criminal Damage, Affray
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:12 PM
London police charged a man arrested earlier this week outside a synagogue in a suburb of North London with assault, affray and criminal damage
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) London police charged a man arrested earlier this week outside a synagogue in a suburb of North London with assault, affray and criminal damage.
The man was arrested in the Golders Green area after throwing lit objects not far from a local synagogue.
The police suspected the man of trying to set fire to "one of the objects."
"Bevan Summer, 31 (16.06.89) of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday, 4 February with common assault, possession of a knife/bladed article, affray, criminal damage and theft," the police said in a statement.
The detainee is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the statement added.