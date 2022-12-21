UrduPoint.com

London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strike Preventing Police From Doing Their Job

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strike Preventing Police From Doing Their Job

Continued strikes by medical workers in the United Kingdom could prevent London police officers from performing their duties as they have to fill in staffing shortages, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Continued strikes by medical workers in the United Kingdom could prevent London police officers from performing their duties as they have to fill in staffing shortages, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said on Wednesday.

"I am concerned that if the NHS (UK National Health Service) is going to struggle more during the strikes, then that will be more police time distracted filling in for other people and not protecting Londoners from crime," Rowley told LBC radio.

Earlier in the month, the UK government requested help from the military to keep the healthcare system running during the strikes of more than 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales on December 21 and 28. Prior to this, nurses from the Royal College of Nursing union went on a strike for the first time in 106 years.

Workers of multiple industries have gone on strikes in the UK in recent months to demand pay raise amid record inflation and growing food and energy prices.

Related Topics

Police London Wales United Kingdom December From Government

Recent Stories

First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on Mo ..

First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on More Advanced Russian Fuel - Min ..

1 minute ago
 Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain a ..

Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain ares in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh ..

1 minute ago
 Nuclear Energy Accounted for 25% of EU's Total Ele ..

Nuclear Energy Accounted for 25% of EU's Total Electricity Production in 2021 - ..

1 minute ago
 US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Ru ..

US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia

1 minute ago
 ICT to hold Chief Commissioner 'Women's Volleyball ..

ICT to hold Chief Commissioner 'Women's Volleyball Champion' contest on Dec 23

9 minutes ago
 CM approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

CM approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.