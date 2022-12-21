London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strike Preventing Police From Doing Their Job

Continued strikes by medical workers in the United Kingdom could prevent London police officers from performing their duties as they have to fill in staffing shortages, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said on Wednesday.

"I am concerned that if the NHS (UK National Health Service) is going to struggle more during the strikes, then that will be more police time distracted filling in for other people and not protecting Londoners from crime," Rowley told LBC radio.

Earlier in the month, the UK government requested help from the military to keep the healthcare system running during the strikes of more than 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales on December 21 and 28. Prior to this, nurses from the Royal College of Nursing union went on a strike for the first time in 106 years.

Workers of multiple industries have gone on strikes in the UK in recent months to demand pay raise amid record inflation and growing food and energy prices.