London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) UK police said Friday officers had carried out a controlled explosion after "a suspicious package" was found outside the United States embassy in London.

The capital's Metropolitan Police force conducted the explosion after setting up cordons near the high-security site in Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames.

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," the force said in a post on X.

"Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being."

The US embassy said in a post on the same platform that local authorities were investigating "a suspicious package" outside the building.

It added that police had closed a nearby road "out of an abundance of caution".

