UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Cordon Off Synagogue Over 'Concern For Safety,' Detain Suspect Assailant

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:20 PM

London Police Cordon Off Synagogue Over 'Concern For Safety,' Detain Suspect Assailant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A man was detained in London's north for purportedly using an improvised explosive device near a local synagogue, which was subsequently cordoned off for security reasons, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said on Tuesday.

The synagogue, located in the Golders Green area of London's Barnet district, is surrounded by security stalls and vehicles of the police, medical services and fire services, according to graphic footage from the scene.

"Police were called at 12.28 to The Riding #GoldersGreen #NW11 to a report of a concern for safety.

Officers attended and found a man with a vehicle. The man is believed to have set fire to an object before being detained," Barnet MPS said on Twitter.

The police said no members of the public or officers were injured, adding that inquiries into the incident continued.

Reporting the incident on Twitter, local councillor Alex Prager said it "appear[ed] to have involved a molotov cocktail."

The Community Security Trust, a UK charity that assists local Jews in countering antisemitism and related threats, said on Twitter that the incident appeared not related to terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Twitter Vehicles Vehicle London Man United Kingdom Jew From

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

1 hour ago

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian atr ..

3 minutes ago

Resources being utilized for development of Baloch ..

3 minutes ago

Argentine President Accepts Putin's Invitation to ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Expects Biden Administration to Engage More ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Blame Gov't for Delayi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.