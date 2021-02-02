London Police Cordon Off Synagogue Over 'Concern For Safety,' Detain Suspect Assailant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A man was detained in London's north for purportedly using an improvised explosive device near a local synagogue, which was subsequently cordoned off for security reasons, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said on Tuesday.

The synagogue, located in the Golders Green area of London's Barnet district, is surrounded by security stalls and vehicles of the police, medical services and fire services, according to graphic footage from the scene.

"Police were called at 12.28 to The Riding #GoldersGreen #NW11 to a report of a concern for safety.

Officers attended and found a man with a vehicle. The man is believed to have set fire to an object before being detained," Barnet MPS said on Twitter.

The police said no members of the public or officers were injured, adding that inquiries into the incident continued.

Reporting the incident on Twitter, local councillor Alex Prager said it "appear[ed] to have involved a molotov cocktail."

The Community Security Trust, a UK charity that assists local Jews in countering antisemitism and related threats, said on Twitter that the incident appeared not related to terrorism.