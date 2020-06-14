UrduPoint.com
London Police Detain 113 Protesters After 23 Officers Injured - Scotland Yard

Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) At least 23 police officers were lightly injured during Saturday protests in central London, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Sunday, adding that 113 people were detained over different offenses.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement planned a protest in London on Saturday, the fourth one in a row, but canceled it after associations of football fans said they would come to the capital city to protect the statues and police officers from vandalism. Football fans and right-wing radicals nevertheless took to the streets of London. BLM supporters also held a small-scale rally. Some right-wing radicals clashed with police and threw bottles at officers during demonstrations. Confrontations continued even after the BLM protest was over.

"A total of 113 arrests were made yesterday following demonstrations across central London.

The arrests were made for a range of offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs and being drunk and disorderly ... A total of 23 officers were injured as protesters threw items at police or targeted them with violence. Thankfully their injuries are not serious," London Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

According to the press release, a 28-years-old man, who is suspected of "outraging public decency," was among the detainees ” the police suspect that the man is connected with a photograph which shows a person urinating near the memorial dedicated to Keith Palmer, a law enforcement officer who was killed during a London terrorist attack in 2017.

