London Police Dismiss Serial Rapist Officer Who Went Undetected for Decades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) London's Metropolitan Police have dismissed an officer who pleaded guilty to raping dozens of women during a career at the Met spanning almost two decades, media said.

David Carrick, 48, was arrested and charged with rape in October 2021 after a woman accused him of the crime. The complaint prompted a review of his previous behavior, revealing a hidden record of similar accusations. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to 49 attacks on women, including 24 rapes of 12 women.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe ruled that his admissions amounted to gross misconduct and fired him, Sky news channel reported Tuesday.

"This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing.

I hope never to see its like again," she said.

Carrick has been described in the media as one of the United Kingdom's most prolific sex offenders. He joined the police in 2001 and was later tasked with protecting members of parliament and foreign diplomats. The Met admitted this week it had been warned about his conduct but did nothing.

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley said, in response to the public outcry, that the police force had let women down and promised to "be ruthless about rooting out those who corrupt our integrity."

"These failures are horrific examples of the systemic failures... I do know an apology doesn't go far enough, but I do think it's important to acknowledge our failings and for me to say I'm sorry," he said.