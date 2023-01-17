UrduPoint.com

London Police Dismiss Serial Rapist Officer Who Went Undetected For Decades

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 11:06 PM

London Police Dismiss Serial Rapist Officer Who Went Undetected for Decades

London's Metropolitan Police have dismissed an officer who pleaded guilty to raping dozens of women during a career at the Met spanning almost two decades, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) London's Metropolitan Police have dismissed an officer who pleaded guilty to raping dozens of women during a career at the Met spanning almost two decades, media said.

David Carrick, 48, was arrested and charged with rape in October 2021 after a woman accused him of the crime. The complaint prompted a review of his previous behavior, revealing a hidden record of similar accusations. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to 49 attacks on women, including 24 rapes of 12 women.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe ruled that his admissions amounted to gross misconduct and fired him, Sky news channel reported Tuesday.

"This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing.

I hope never to see its like again," she said.

Carrick has been described in the media as one of the United Kingdom's most prolific sex offenders. He joined the police in 2001 and was later tasked with protecting members of parliament and foreign diplomats. The Met admitted this week it had been warned about his conduct but did nothing.

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley said, in response to the public outcry, that the police force had let women down and promised to "be ruthless about rooting out those who corrupt our integrity."

"These failures are horrific examples of the systemic failures... I do know an apology doesn't go far enough, but I do think it's important to acknowledge our failings and for me to say I'm sorry," he said.

Related Topics

Police Parliament London United Kingdom October Women Media

Recent Stories

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

9 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

13 minutes ago
 Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

11 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochi ..

Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF founder; discusses int'l coope ..

11 minutes ago
 Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targe ..

Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.