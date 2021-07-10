London Police Encourage Football Fans to Act Responsibly at EURO 2020 Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Metropolitan (MET) Police have asked football fans to act responsibly ahead of the Euro 2020 final game, featuring England against Italy, at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, to behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement published by the MET Police on Twitter.

This is the first time in 55 years that the England football team has made it to the final of a major football event.

The Wembley Stadium said back in June it would welcome more than 60,000 fans at semi-finals and finals it is hosting. The arena in northwest London thus filled up to 75% of its capacity.