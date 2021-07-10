UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Encourage Football Fans To Act Responsibly At EURO 2020 Final

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

London Police Encourage Football Fans to Act Responsibly at EURO 2020 Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Metropolitan (MET) Police have asked football fans to act responsibly ahead of the Euro 2020 final game, featuring England against Italy, at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, to behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement published by the MET Police on Twitter.

This is the first time in 55 years that the England football team has made it to the final of a major football event.

The Wembley Stadium said back in June it would welcome more than 60,000 fans at semi-finals and finals it is hosting. The arena in northwest London thus filled up to 75% of its capacity.

Related Topics

Football Police Twitter London Italy Euro June Sunday 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

9 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

16 minutes ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

29 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

44 minutes ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

59 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.