UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Engage In Clashes At Vigil For Woman Killed By Officer - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

London Police Engage in Clashes at Vigil for Woman Killed by Officer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Police in London clashed with people who gathered at a vigil on Saturday to commemorate Sarah Everard and call for changes that will keep others safe, hours after a police officer had been charged with killing the woman, media reported.

According to The Guardian, protesters held signs that read "She was just walking home" and "We are the 97 percent," in reference to a recent investigation by UN Women UK that found 97 percent of women had been sexually harassed in the country.

Despite the vigil being canceled due to police refusing to issue a permit, mourners gathered to commemorate Everard's death at Clapham Common at 6 p.m. local time. Officers told the crowd to disperse and started threatening to arrest those refusing to comply, even though the gathering was peaceful and attendees were following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

After violent confrontations broke out at least one woman was handcuffed and taken away.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, and Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, both said to be waiting for an explanation from the Metropolitan Police.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared as she walked home on the evening of March 3. Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged with the murder and kidnap of the woman and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Related Topics

Murder Police United Nations Sadiq Khan London United Kingdom March Women Media From Court P

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

59 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.