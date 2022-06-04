London Police Evacuate People From Trafalgar Square Over Suspicious Vehicle - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Police evacuated people from Trafalgar Square in central London over a suspicious vehicle hours before the start of the celebrations of the Queen's jubilee, UK media reported on Saturday.

Later in the day, the Westminster area police confirmed that officers have been stationed at Trafalgar Square, the incident was over and the area will be open soon.

"Police remain on scene. The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course," police said on Twitter.

On Saturday evening, thousands of people are set to gather at Trafalgar Square on the third day of the Queen's Platinum jubilee celebration ” Party at the Palace.