UrduPoint.com

London Police Evacuate People From Trafalgar Square Over Suspicious Vehicle - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

London Police Evacuate People From Trafalgar Square Over Suspicious Vehicle - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Police evacuated people from Trafalgar Square in central London over a suspicious vehicle hours before the start of the celebrations of the Queen's jubilee, UK media reported on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Daily Mail reported that police evacuated people from Trafalgar Square in central London and carried out a "controlled explosion" following the discovery of a suspicious vehicle.

Later in the day, the Westminster area police confirmed that officers have been stationed at Trafalgar Square, the incident was over and the area will be open soon.

"Police remain on scene. The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course," police said on Twitter.

On Saturday evening, thousands of people are set to gather at Trafalgar Square on the third day of the Queen's Platinum jubilee celebration ” Party at the Palace.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Vehicle London United Kingdom Media From

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.