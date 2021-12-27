UrduPoint.com

London Police Investigate Indian Man Who Intruded Into Queens' Castle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:15 PM

The reports suggest that the Indian man introduced himself as Sikh wanted to kill the queen as a revenge of Jallianwala Bagh massacre during the British rule in India.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) An Indian man allegedly threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

In a video clip that made rounds on social media, an Indian man said that he tried to break into a castle where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas and to kill her there.

The British police said that they were investigating the video clip allegedly made by the Indian man in the United Kingdom.

According to The Sun tabloid, a masked man in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow claimed he would attempt to assassinate Elizabeth Queen of the Royal family.

The intruder introduced himself an Indian Sikh by distorting his voice and identity, saying that he wanted to take revenge for mass murder of Sikhs during British rule in India in 1919. The police detained the suspect as the video clip went viral on Snapchat—a social media platform. He was put into detention within the grounds of Windsor Castle in West of London.

According to London's Metropolitan police, the 19-year old suspect is undergoing mental health treatment as the police officers recovered a crossbow during the brief security breach.

The police said that they were assessing the content of the video clip since the man was taken into the custody. Police said that the man, however, could not enter any building but the security processes were challenged within moments as he entered the castle ground on Saturday.

The incident took place when Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day there with her eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

The suspect was seen talking about seeking revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as it is known India in that particular video clip.

The British army in April 1919 set thousands of unarmed men, women and children on fire in the northern city of Amritsar. The colonial-era record shows that total 379 people lost their lives but the Indian figures unveils that about 1000 people were killed during that massacre.

