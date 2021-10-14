London Police Investigating Murder of Afghan Teenager

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The London police announced on Wednesday launching an investigation into a murder of an Afghan teenager.

The victim is 18-year-old Hazrat Wali from Notting Hill, who died in a hospital after having been stabbed on a playing field in the southwestern London suburb of Twickenham on Tuesday.

"A murder investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, the police obtained CCTV footage from the area and talked to several witnesses, who claimed they saw a fight before the young man was stabbed.