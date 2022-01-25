UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

London Police Investigating Potential Breaches of COVID Regulations at Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The London Metropolitan Police are investigating potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations at events held in the offices of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during lockdowns, police head Cressida Dick said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," Dick said during a briefing.

Later in the day, London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour party, praised the investigation, saying that compliance with the law is everyone's responsibility, including the prime minister.

"I welcome confirmation the Met Police is investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street & Whitehall in the last two years regarding potential breaches of the law.

No one is above the law. There can't be one rule for the Government & another for everyone else," Khan said on Twitter.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social functions were held at his offices throughout 2020 flouting COVID-19 restrictions against gatherings.

On Monday, Johnson faced another wave of criticism over his birthday party held inside his official residence in Downing Street on June 19, 2020. According to reports, the event was attended by over 30 people. Johnson argued that staff only gathered briefly to wish him a happy birthday and that he had remained in the room for less than 10 minutes.

