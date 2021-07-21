UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Look For Witnesses To Robbery Near Wembley Stadium After EURO Final

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:30 AM

London Police Look for Witnesses to Robbery Near Wembley Stadium After EURO Final

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) London's metropolitan police urged on Tuesday witnesses to a robbery that happened near the Wembley Stadium after the EURO 2020 final to come forward.

Around midnight on July 11, two people assaulted a 21-year-old man on his way from the stadium to the car park. While one assailant was holding the victim, the second one took off his luxury brand watch. The man was not seriously injured in the process. The robbers had left the scene before the police arrived.

"Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium following the Euro 2020 final," the police said in a statement, adding that detectives still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The police noted that one person who was at the scene when the police arrived claimed to have captured the incident on their dash cam. He reportedly left after leaving his contact details, and the detectives "are very keen to speak to this person and to obtain any footage he has."

The stolen watch has also turned out to be rare, and the police have released an image of its design in hopes someone might recognize it.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Robbery London Man Euro July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

3 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

3 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

3 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

3 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.