London Police Look for Witnesses to Robbery Near Wembley Stadium After EURO Final

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) London's metropolitan police urged on Tuesday witnesses to a robbery that happened near the Wembley Stadium after the EURO 2020 final to come forward.

Around midnight on July 11, two people assaulted a 21-year-old man on his way from the stadium to the car park. While one assailant was holding the victim, the second one took off his luxury brand watch. The man was not seriously injured in the process. The robbers had left the scene before the police arrived.

"Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium following the Euro 2020 final," the police said in a statement, adding that detectives still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The police noted that one person who was at the scene when the police arrived claimed to have captured the incident on their dash cam. He reportedly left after leaving his contact details, and the detectives "are very keen to speak to this person and to obtain any footage he has."

The stolen watch has also turned out to be rare, and the police have released an image of its design in hopes someone might recognize it.