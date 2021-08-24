London Police Nab 102 Protesters in Past 3 Days as Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The London metropolitan police have arrested 102 people since Sunday, when numerous Extinction Rebellion protesters descended on the city for a climate change awareness rally.

"The arrests were for a variety of offences," the Met said in a statement.

The British environmentalist group has called for two weeks of demonstrations to shut down the city in a bid to bring an "immediate end" to new fossil fuel investment.

The London police said they were dealing with protesters who were blocking roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall in Westminster.

"Some people have once again used complicated lock-on devices, adding to the unreasonable nature of this disruption," it tweeted.

Parliament Street was reopened to traffic after the Met's specialist removal teams dismantled the devices. A huge pink table that protesters locked themselves onto was removed from Covent Garden.