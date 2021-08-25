UrduPoint.com

London Police Nab 102 Protesters In Past 3 Days As Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

London Police Nab 102 Protesters in Past 3 Days as Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The London metropolitan police have arrested 102 people since Sunday, when numerous Extinction Rebellion protesters descended on the city for a climate change awareness rally.

"The arrests were for a variety of offences," the Met said in a statement.

The British environmentalist group has called for two weeks of demonstrations to shut down the city in a bid to bring an "immediate end" to new fossil fuel investment.

The London police said they were dealing with protesters who were blocking roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall in Westminster.

"Some people have once again used complicated lock-on devices, adding to the unreasonable nature of this disruption," it tweeted.

Parliament Street was reopened to traffic after the Met's specialist removal teams dismantled the devices. A huge pink table that protesters locked themselves onto was removed from Covent Garden.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Traffic London Sunday From

Recent Stories

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandem ..

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels 12% in June - Transp ..

56 seconds ago
 Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water ..

Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water From Crippled Plant - Reports

58 seconds ago
 Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct ..

Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct 50 inspections daily

59 seconds ago
 Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & ..

Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & Speech competitions

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.