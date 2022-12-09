UrduPoint.com

London Police Officer Charged With Two Counts Of Rape - Met Police

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

London Police Officer Charged With Two Counts of Rape - Met Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) An officer of London's Metropolitan Police has been charged with two counts of rape cases, resulting in his arrest and suspension, the UK capital's law enforcement authority said on Friday.

"PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape of Monday, 5 September. He was bailed and suspended from duty. On Thursday, 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape.

On Friday, 9 December, was charged with two counts of rape," the Met said in a statement.

Commander Jon Savell, chief of the Met's professionalism command, described the case as "deeply worrying." He refrained from providing any further comments as long as legal proceedings are active.

The 29-year-old suspect offender will appear before court later in the day.

The victims ” two women in their 20s and 30s ” have been provided support by specially trained officers, the police said.

Related Topics

Police London United Kingdom September December Women From Court

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

4 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.