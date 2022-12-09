London Police Officer Charged With Two Counts of Rape - Met Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) An officer of London's Metropolitan Police has been charged with two counts of rape cases, resulting in his arrest and suspension, the UK capital's law enforcement authority said on Friday.

"PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape of Monday, 5 September. He was bailed and suspended from duty. On Thursday, 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape.

On Friday, 9 December, was charged with two counts of rape," the Met said in a statement.

Commander Jon Savell, chief of the Met's professionalism command, described the case as "deeply worrying." He refrained from providing any further comments as long as legal proceedings are active.

The 29-year-old suspect offender will appear before court later in the day.

The victims ” two women in their 20s and 30s ” have been provided support by specially trained officers, the police said.