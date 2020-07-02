UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Probe Destruction Of Haile Selassie Statue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:40 PM

London police probe destruction of Haile Selassie statue

British police on Thursday said they were investigating the criminal damage of a statue of former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, which was smashed in a London park

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :British police on Thursday said they were investigating the criminal damage of a statue of former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, which was smashed in a London park.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report of damage to the statue in Cannizaro Park, in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Tuesday afternoon.

The damage appeared to have been carried out by a group of about 100 people, most of them men, according to one eyewitness quoted by the domestic Press Association news agency.

"I heard the statue being smashed up but didn't actually see it happen," said Andrew Morris, who was walking his dog in the park at the time.

"They (the group) weren't some rabid mob. They looked pretty calm. I didn't think they were in danger of attacking anyone." The damage to the statue comes after two days of deadly protests in Ethiopia following the murder of a popular singer from the country's largest ethnic group, the Oromo.

Hachalu Hundessa, whose political songs gave voice to grievances of the Oromo people, was shot and killed on Monday night, sparking angry protests that by Wednesday left 81 dead.

Morris said the group in Wimbledon had fliers with Oromo slogans. Police said no arrests had been made.

Haile Selassie, Ethiopia's last emperor, lived in exile in Wimbledon in 1936 after his country was invaded by Italian forces.

The statue in Cannizaro Park -- a head and shoulders bust in stone -- was made by his former host, the sculptor Hilda Seligman.

It originally stood in the grounds of Lincoln House, on the edge of Wimbledon Common where Selassie took refuge, but was later moved to the nearby park.

It was restored in 2005 after falling into disrepair, according to the Wimbledon Society heritage group.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Lincoln London Ethiopia Criminals From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

43 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

44 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

45 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

47 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.