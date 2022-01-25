London police probing Downing Street lockdown parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London's police chief on Tuesday said her officers are investigating several parties that took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and government departments during Covid lockdowns

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :London's police chief on Tuesday said her officers are investigating several parties that took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and government departments during Covid lockdowns.

"The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly local authority.