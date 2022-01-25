UrduPoint.com

London Police Probing Downing Street Lockdown Parties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 03:41 PM

London police probing Downing Street lockdown parties

London's police chief on Tuesday said her officers are investigating several parties that took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and government departments during Covid lockdowns

"The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly local authority.

"The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly local authority.

