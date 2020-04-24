London Police Report Over 4,000 Domestic Abuse Arrests Since Start of COVID-19 Controls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of calls on domestic abuse has gone up by roughly 30 percent over the past six weeks as the COVID-19 stay-at-home order took effect in the United Kingdom and more than 4,000 arrests ensued, the Metropolitan Police of London said in a press release on Friday.

"In the six weeks up to 19 April, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences - nearly 100 a day on average - and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks," the Met said.

According to the press release, the number of recorded domestic abuse incidents has also gone up slightly from March 9 to April 19 compared with the same period last year - a nine percent increase to 17,275.

Police have encouraged victims locked at home with potential abusers to speak out and seek help.

"Victims should be assured that they can leave their homes to escape harm or seek help, and they will not be penalized in any way for not maintaining social distancing, or otherwise breaching COVID-19 restrictions," Met Superintendent Sue Williams was quoted as saying.

The UK authorities have launched a campaign earlier in April to support victims of domestic violence throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, allocating 2 million Pounds ($2.5 million) to hotlines and online support services.