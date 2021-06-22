London Police Say 14 People Arrested, 3 Officers Injured in Anti-Lockdown Protest

Fourteen people were arrested and three police officers sustained minor injuries as protesters took to the street in central London on Monday to demonstrate against the UK government's decision to delay the remaining COVID-19 restrictions over concern of the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, the Metropolitan Police said

"We've made fourteen arrests while policing a demonstration in Westminster today. Three police officers were injured, thankfully their injuries are not serious," the police said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media showed large crowds of people in Parliament Square and Whitehall Avenue, where most government buildings and the prime minister's official residence are located.

"No more lockdowns," "Defy, resist, do not comply," and "Our kids aren't lab rats," read some of the placards held by the protesters as they marched through the streets without face covering and offering "free hugs" to passersby.

Under the government's roadmap out of the lockdown, Monday would have been the day all social distancing measures were lifted across the United Kingdom, but last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the so-called "Freedom Day" for four weeks over concern that the prevalence of the Delta variant would lead to a third wave of the pandemic.

Asked by reporters on Monday whether he will bring forward the lifting of social distancing measures, Johnson stressed that "we have got to be cautious," arguing that variant is still going up, as well as the number of people in hospital and in intensive care units.