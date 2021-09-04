London Police Say 5 Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-COVID Vaccine Protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Five police officers were injured during clashes with people protesting against coronavirus vaccines in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

The clashes broke out when demonstrators attempted to force their way into the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Some of them were arrested.

"These ugly scenes are not why police officers come into work. This level of violence is totally unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. Five officers were injured while policing a protest group in Canary Wharf and at South Kensington," the police tweeted, attaching a video of the clashes.

The UK government is preparing a nationwide revaccination campaign that is expected to be finalized later this month upon receiving recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.