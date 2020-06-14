UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Say Arrested More Than 100 People During Black Lives Matter Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:30 AM

London Police Say Arrested More Than 100 People During Black Lives Matter Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) More than 100 people were arrested in the UK capital of London on Saturday over offenses including violent disorder, assault on law enforcement and possession of weapons, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

"As of 21:00hrs more than 100 people have been arrested during today's protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunk and disorder," London Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

An uproar was sparked across big cities in the United Kingdom on the heels of riots that flooded the United States over the past couple weeks in response to an African American man, George Floyd, being killed during an arrest by a white police officer.

A signature feature of UK protests has become to be the dismantlement of statues of historic figures who protesters believe represent the country's colonial and racist legacy.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement planned a protest in London on Saturday ” the fourth already ” but canceled it after associations of football fans said they would come to the capital city to protect the statues and police officers from vandalism. Football fans took to the streets of London anyways, as did right-wing radicals and the BLM protesters, albeit in a relatively small collective action.

Clashes with police ensued and continued even after the BLM protest was over.

Related Topics

Football Protest Riots Police Drugs Twitter London Man George United Kingdom United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

5 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

6 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

4 hours ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.