London Police Say Arrested More Than 100 People During Black Lives Matter Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) More than 100 people were arrested in the UK capital of London on Saturday over offenses including violent disorder, assault on law enforcement and possession of weapons, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

"As of 21:00hrs more than 100 people have been arrested during today's protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunk and disorder," London Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

An uproar was sparked across big cities in the United Kingdom on the heels of riots that flooded the United States over the past couple weeks in response to an African American man, George Floyd, being killed during an arrest by a white police officer.

A signature feature of UK protests has become to be the dismantlement of statues of historic figures who protesters believe represent the country's colonial and racist legacy.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement planned a protest in London on Saturday ” the fourth already ” but canceled it after associations of football fans said they would come to the capital city to protect the statues and police officers from vandalism. Football fans took to the streets of London anyways, as did right-wing radicals and the BLM protesters, albeit in a relatively small collective action.

Clashes with police ensued and continued even after the BLM protest was over.