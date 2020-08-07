UrduPoint.com
London Police Say Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Terrorism Offenses

Fri 07th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A 29-year-old man has been arrested in a northern district of the UK capital London on suspicion of terrorism offenses, the Metropolitan Police said in a press release on Friday.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday 7 August, arrested a man in north London on suspicion of terrorism offences. The 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in north London on suspicion of being involved with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the press release read.

The detained individual is currently in police custody and is being questioned by law enforcement officers, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that his residence is still being searched.

The United Kingdom has been hit by a wave of terror attacks in recent months. In November, an assailant launched a knife attack on London Bridge, killing two civilians, before being shot dead by police.

Three civilians were killed in the city of Reading on June 20 after a Libyan refugee launched a knife attack in a park. The suspected assailant, Khairi Saadallah, was later detained by police and court proceedings are ongoing.

