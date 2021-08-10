London Police Say Officer Slightly Injured at Protests Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A police officer received minor injuries during protests against COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators attempted to break into the old BBC headquarters in London, with police officers struggling to contain the crowd in front of the entrance to the building in London's White City district. Heavy rain, however, forced most of the protesters to disperse.

"The demonstrators who were outside a commercial premises in Portland Place have now dispersed without incident and with no arrests. A police officer sustained a minor facial injury during the earlier demonstration in White City.

This will be investigated," the police tweeted.

Those participating in the demonstration accused the UK broadcaster of biased reporting and spreading false information about coronavirus vaccines. Similar demonstrations engulfed the island nation as the authorities mull introducing vaccine passports for domestic and foreign travel, as well as for visiting certain venues.

The UK government announced last week it would start offering COVID-19 vaccines to healthy teenagers aged 16 and 17 soon after national vaccine experts issued a relevant recommendation. In July, the country had already approved the vaccination of children aged 12 and over but only if there is a high risk to their health or they live with an immunosuppressed person.