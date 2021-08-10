UrduPoint.com

London Police Say Officer Slightly Injured At Protests Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

London Police Say Officer Slightly Injured at Protests Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A police officer received minor injuries during protests against COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators attempted to break into the old BBC headquarters in London, with police officers struggling to contain the crowd in front of the entrance to the building in London's White City district. Heavy rain, however, forced most of the protesters to disperse.

"The demonstrators who were outside a commercial premises in Portland Place have now dispersed without incident and with no arrests. A police officer sustained a minor facial injury during the earlier demonstration in White City.

This will be investigated," the police tweeted.

Those participating in the demonstration accused the UK broadcaster of biased reporting and spreading false information about coronavirus vaccines. Similar demonstrations engulfed the island nation as the authorities mull introducing vaccine passports for domestic and foreign travel, as well as for visiting certain venues.

The UK government announced last week it would start offering COVID-19 vaccines to healthy teenagers aged 16 and 17 soon after national vaccine experts issued a relevant recommendation. In July, the country had already approved the vaccination of children aged 12 and over but only if there is a high risk to their health or they live with an immunosuppressed person.

Related Topics

Police Portland London United Kingdom July Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

1 hour ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

1 hour ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

2 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

2 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.