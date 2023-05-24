UrduPoint.com

London Police Say Protests By Climate Activists Cost Gov't Over $4.3Mln Since April 24

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 11:23 PM

London police said on Wednesday that protests by the Just Stop Oil environmental group had cost the authorities more than 3.5 million pounds ($4.33 million) since April 24, with police officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts

"Figures released following a month of sustained protests by Just Stop Oil show that officers have been extracted from other policing priorities for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts in an operation that has so far cost more than 3.5 million pounds," the police said in a statement, adding that as of May 22, 78 such marches had been held in London.

A total of 45 people were detained by the police, including eight earlier on Wednesday, the statement added.

Just Stop Oil supporters have been marching slowly through London every day since April 24, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction in the United Kingdom. On April 28, the UK passed a law giving police the power to intervene against the highly disruptive slow march tactic of blocking roads, with perpetrators facing 12 months in prison.

