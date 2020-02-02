London Police Say Shot Down Man After Several People Stabbed in 'Terror-Related' Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Police officers have shot dead a man after several people were injured in a "terror-related" stabbing incident in south London, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham.

At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates," the police tweeted.