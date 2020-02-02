UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Say Shot Down Man After Several People Stabbed In 'Terror-Related' Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:50 PM

London Police Say Shot Down Man After Several People Stabbed in 'Terror-Related' Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Police officers have shot dead a man after several people were injured in a "terror-related" stabbing incident in south London, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham.

At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates," the police tweeted.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police London Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

22 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

22 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

52 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.