London Police Say Shot Down Man After Several People Stabbed In 'Terror-Related' Incident
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Police officers have shot dead a man after several people were injured in a "terror-related" stabbing incident in south London, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham.
At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates," the police tweeted.