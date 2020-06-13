London Police Say Took Additional Security Measures in Case of Clashes Amid BLM Protests

The UK police have implemented additional security measures Section 60 allowing police to search any person within the zone covered by the article in case of possible unrest in London as Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests were set to take place in the capital, Commander Bas Javid said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The UK police have implemented additional security measures Section 60 allowing police to search any person within the zone covered by the article in case of possible unrest in London as Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests were set to take place in the capital, Commander Bas Javid said on Saturday.

According to information received by the police, some people will come London to cause harm and are likely to bring weapons with them.

"The safety of protesters, officers and the public this weekend is of the upmost importance, and it is for that exact reason why we have consulted with colleagues and partners, and decided it is proportionate to put in place a Section 60," Javid said, as quoted by the Metropolitan police in a statement.

The Section 60 came into effect at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday and will last until 02:00 a.m. on Sunday. It covers a significant part of central London.

A wave of protests against racial inequality has swept through the UK in the wake of George Floyd's death in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

Over the past week, demonstrators clashed with police and turned their attention to statues commemorating public figures linked with racism or the slave trade. During the protests, the Cenotaph war memorial and a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was defaced. Fears of further violence have prompted Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to construct protective barriers around both landmarks in a bid to prevent further damage, although concerns remain as to whether the police will be able to prevent further disorder.

On Saturday, BLM activists planned to hold the fourth in a row rally in London, but after associations of football fans announced that they would come to the capital on weekends and protect monuments and police from vandals, the action has been canceled. Nevertheless, some demonstrations are still expected. So far, no incidents have been recorded.