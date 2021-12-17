UrduPoint.com

London Police Say Will Not Investigate 2020 Lockdown Party In Downing Street Without Proof

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

London Police Say Will Not Investigate 2020 Lockdown Party in Downing Street Without Proof

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The London Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they are in contact with the UK Cabinet Office regarding possible violations of COVID-19 restrictions at the Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street last year but will not start looking into them without evidence.

"In line with our policy where we do not normally investigate breaches of these regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place, unless there is evidence from the Cabinet Office or other evidence comes to light, the Met will not at this time commence an investigation," the police said in a statement.

The police added that they had considered materials in relation to the allegations reported by the media and decided that those did not provide evidence of a regulations breach.

"The Cabinet Office is looking into staff gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street and the Department For education in November and December, 2020.

The Met is in contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this. If any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration," the police said.

Earlier in the month, UK Prime Minister faced criticism after a video clip showed his staff at Number 10 Downing Street joking about a Christmas party that was allegedly celebrated last year in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The prime minister has already apologized for the incident and ordered his cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and that he will take disciplinary action against all those involved in the event that an investigation finds they broke COVID-19 rules.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Education Christmas London United Kingdom November December Criminals 2020 Media Event All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

10 minutes ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

60 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

60 minutes ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.