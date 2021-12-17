London Police Say Will Not Investigate 2020 Lockdown Party in Downing Street Without Proof

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The London Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they are in contact with the UK Cabinet Office regarding possible violations of COVID-19 restrictions at the Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street last year but will not start looking into them without evidence.

"In line with our policy where we do not normally investigate breaches of these regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place, unless there is evidence from the Cabinet Office or other evidence comes to light, the Met will not at this time commence an investigation," the police said in a statement.

The police added that they had considered materials in relation to the allegations reported by the media and decided that those did not provide evidence of a regulations breach.

"The Cabinet Office is looking into staff gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street and the Department For education in November and December, 2020.

The Met is in contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this. If any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration," the police said.

Earlier in the month, UK Prime Minister faced criticism after a video clip showed his staff at Number 10 Downing Street joking about a Christmas party that was allegedly celebrated last year in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The prime minister has already apologized for the incident and ordered his cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and that he will take disciplinary action against all those involved in the event that an investigation finds they broke COVID-19 rules.