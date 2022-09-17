UrduPoint.com

London Police Says Detained Man Who Tried To Raise Standard From Coffin Of Elizabeth II

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The London police said on Saturday that it detained a man who ran up to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II and tried to raise the royal standard from it.

"Around 10pm on Friday 16 September, officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody," the Metropolitan Police said, as quoted by Sky News.

According to an eyewitness, the man pushed her seven-year-old niece, ran to the coffin, and tried to raise the royal standard, Sky news reported, adding that the man was quickly seized by the police.

The Palace of Westminster is open around the clock for those wishing to participate in a farewell ceremony and see the Queen's coffin. The coffin covered with the royal standard stands on a special platform in Westminster Hall, the oldest surviving part of the palace.

