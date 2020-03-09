UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Police Shoot Dead Knifeman Near UK Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

London police shoot dead knifeman near UK parliament

British police shot dead a man brandishing two knives near parliament in central London, officers said on Monday, adding that the incident was not terror-related

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :British police shot dead a man brandishing two knives near parliament in central London, officers said on Monday, adding that the incident was not terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said officers on patrol at about 11:25 pm (2325 GMT) on Sunday noticed a man they believed was behaving suspiciously.

"Officers challenged the man who produced two knives. Armed officers responded. Taser and a police firearm were discharged during the incident," it said in a statement.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene... The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

" The police said the shooting took place near Great Scotland Yard, an area housing government departments.

Britain has been in the grip of a debate about rising knife crime, particularly in London, and two recent attacks in the capital had raised fears of terror attacks.

In February, two people were stabbed on a busy high street in the Streatham area of south London. In November last year, two people were killed in the London Bridge area.

On both occasions, the attackers were wearing fake suicide vests.

Security has also been tightened around Britain's parliament at Westminster after an attack in 2017 that killed five people on Westminster Bridge.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Parliament Suicide London Man February November Sunday 2017 Government Housing

Recent Stories

Supply of Vietnamese alumina to the UAE extended u ..

6 minutes ago

Japan baseball season delayed over coronavirus: co ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil u ..

4 minutes ago

Teenage boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Two killed, 1 injured in separate mishaps in Sargo ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrests 49 from different parts of city in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.