London police start investigation into Anti-Islam slogans in South London

(@fidahassanain)

Some unknown criminals spray painted “Anti-Islam” slogans on a building near to North Brixton Islamic Cultural Center on Brixton road in South London.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) The London police have started investigation into anti-Islam slogans that were spray painted on a building close to a mosque and cultural centre in South London.

In its statement, the Metropolitan police said: “ Shockingly, hate crime affects people from all walks of life and impacts on communities across London. All members of our communities have the right to go about their daily lives without fear or verbal, physical or written abuse. The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination and we are committed to tackling offences like this as thoroughly as possible,”.

On Wednesday, some criminals spray painted “anti-Islam slogans” on a building near North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre on Brixton road. The shocking incident spread like a fire in jungle in the local Muslim community who called the officers of Scotland Yard at around 11 am near the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre on Brixton Road.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also took notice of the shocking incident and ordered inquiry into the matter. “Disgusted to hear that Islamophobic slogans have been spray-painted near the North Brixton Islamic Centre. Metropolitan Police are working with Lambeth Council to have them removed,” Khan tweeted. He also wrote: “Let me be clear: all prejudice is cowardly and criminals will face the full force of the law,”.

It may be mentioned here that racists and religious hate crimes have increased in London in recent months, exposing the ruling Conservative Party over its failure to ensure writ of law.