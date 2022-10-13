UrduPoint.com

London Police Take Drastic Measures Against Eco Activists Amid Public Criticism - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:14 PM

London Police Take Drastic Measures Against Eco Activists Amid Public Criticism - Reports

The Metropolitan Police in London began to act more decisively against eco activists blocking the streets of the British capital amid public criticism, the Telegraph reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Metropolitan Police in London began to act more decisively against eco activists blocking the streets of the British capital amid public criticism, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, dozens of activists from the British climate campaign group Just Stop Oil blocked the crowded streets of London for the 13th day in a row. Since October 1, the police have arrested more than 350 activists.

On Thursday morning, 26 Just Stop Oil supporters blocked a busy roundabout in the Central London district of Southwark and prevented an ambulance from passing, according to the Telegraph. The Metropolitan Police have been criticised for not taking decisive action against the group, but eventually reopened the roads following "rapid intervention," the report said.

"As of 10.40am (09:40 GMT), rapid intervention by officers resulted in the removal and arrest of all 20 Just Stop Oil protesters, including 10 who had glued themselves to the road," the police said in a statement, quoted by the Telegraph.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to approve up to 46 fields for oil and gas production by 2025. Members of the movement have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and gluing themselves to paintings in galleries.

Related Topics

Police Oil Road London United Kingdom October Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

52 seconds ago
 World Standard Day is being observed in Sukkur

World Standard Day is being observed in Sukkur

54 seconds ago
 Chinese team to jointly work with Pakistani expert ..

Chinese team to jointly work with Pakistani experts, share experience in floods ..

56 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 9,501 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 9,501 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Medical University 13th syndicate meeti ..

Rawalpindi Medical University 13th syndicate meeting approves various projects

7 minutes ago
 Prohibited funding case: Court issues notice to FI ..

Prohibited funding case: Court issues notice to FIA on Hamid Zaman bail plea

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.