London Police Take Drastic Measures Against Eco Activists Amid Public Criticism - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Metropolitan Police in London began to act more decisively against eco activists blocking the streets of the British capital amid public criticism, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, dozens of activists from the British climate campaign group Just Stop Oil blocked the crowded streets of London for the 13th day in a row. Since October 1, the police have arrested more than 350 activists.

On Thursday morning, 26 Just Stop Oil supporters blocked a busy roundabout in the Central London district of Southwark and prevented an ambulance from passing, according to the Telegraph. The Metropolitan Police have been criticised for not taking decisive action against the group, but eventually reopened the roads following "rapid intervention," the report said.

"As of 10.40am (09:40 GMT), rapid intervention by officers resulted in the removal and arrest of all 20 Just Stop Oil protesters, including 10 who had glued themselves to the road," the police said in a statement, quoted by the Telegraph.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to approve up to 46 fields for oil and gas production by 2025. Members of the movement have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and gluing themselves to paintings in galleries.